Strong to severe storm threat!

by Shane Butler

We are entering into an active weather pattern that will linger through the weekend. It starts with a round of showers and t-storms tonight. A few of the storms could be strong as they pass through the region. The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain. We are in between systems on Friday. You can expect a fairly mild day with partly sunny skies and temps back in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday morning starts off with another round of storms. Some of these storms will be capable of damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain. That round departs and its possible more storms move through parts of the region Saturday afternoon/evening. It looks like Sunday morning will start with more strong to severe storms. This round will be capable of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain. We expect several rounds of strong to severe storms so everyone will need to be weather alert throughout the weekend.