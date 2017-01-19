Tuning in to Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

by Danielle Wallace

People across the country are expected to tun in as President-Elect Donald Trump takes office as the 45th President of the United States.

We spoke with people at Troy University, who plan to tune in despite any negative that surrounds the soon to be president. They believe it’s a significant event for the nation that should be watched.

“It’s a significant event because it lets all Americans and the rest of the world know that there’s been a peaceful transfer of authority,” says Richard Ledet, Assistant Professor at Troy University.

“It’s our responsibility to be knowledgeable about these things, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be watching it,” says Ashli Morris.

Alabama News Network will have Live coverage of the inauguration Friday morning on CBS and ABC. Coverage will begin at 7 am following “Alabama News Network This Morning.” The actual swearing in is scheduled for 11 am.