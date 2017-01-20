Leg Found in Trash Bag Identified as Missing Macon Co. Man’s Leg

by Darryl Hood

A construction worker has found a human leg stuffed inside a trash bag in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the grisly discovery occurred Wednesday afternoon after the worker noticed a bag in a creek under a bridge.

Jones says deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were a human leg. Investigators searched the area but did not find any other remains.

The leg was sent to the state forensic lab and after tests, the leg was confirmed to belong to Kenneth McKency.

Mckency was last seen Friday, January 6, leaving from a residence located on Ligon Court near County Road 24 in Macon County.

Jones says the case is being jointly investigated with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. The bag was found about a quarter-mile from the Macon County line.

