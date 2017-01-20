Inauguration Day: Trump to become America’s 45th president

by Lillie Dunn

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Republicans will be in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Crowds on the National Mall – where people without tickets can watch the inauguration – are growing steadily.But less than two hours before the swearing-in, there are still wide swaths of empty space. There are strong suggestions that the crowds will not match President Barack Obama’s first inaugural eight years ago.

Some people were prevented by security barriers from getting closer to the Capitol despite having plenty of space in front of them. The grass on the Mall was protected by white plastic and there were some muddy spots amid intermittent rain.