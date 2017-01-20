School Board Votes on Response to State Superintendent

by Andrew James

The Montgomery County School Board voted unanimously Friday to work with the State Department of Education on an intervention.

Superintendent Margaret Allen has created committees to address numerous issues State Superintendent Michael Sentance has highlighted. Each School Board member will work with one of those committees.

School Board Vice President Dr. Lesa Keith voiced her concerns about teacher attendance issues.

“We had teachers at Bellingrath that basically didn’t want to go to the school because of the discipline problems,” she explained, “so hello, discipline is a huge component.”

School Board President Robert Porterfield says they are still waiting for more information from the State Department of Education.

“They’ve given us their letter of intent, we’re responding to the letter of intent,” he explained, “we’ll have it in by the 7th and then we can wait on them.”