Stormy Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

Multiple rounds of severe storms will move through our area over the weekend. All modes of severe storms will be possible including tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, hail, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain. Round one moves into west Alabama around 3am Saturday and continues eastward across the state. The back edge of the storms should be departing our eastern counties early Saturday afternoon. We could see another round try to get going Saturday evening into early Sunday. The last of the rounds will develop during Sunday and all storms are gone by Monday. Everyone should remain weather alert and have a source for receiving severe storm warnings. You can always go to our weather web page and sign up for text alerts specifically for the county you live in.