Troy University Students Reaction to Presidential Inauguration

by Danielle Wallace

While people gathered in Washington DC for the presidential inauguration, people in our area eagerly watched the event unfold on television.

We spoke with students at Troy University as Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president. Some say they are excited for the leader’s transition into office. After watching his speech they are believing he will stick to his motto “Making America Great Again.”

“It’s finally setting in that it’s time for him to walk the walk. I think he’s finally realizing that he not only has the potential to be america’s leader-he is america’s leader now,” says Andrew Dearing.

“Ready to see what our new president has in store for us,” says Coleman Cox.

“Some of them will be beneficial to our country because he was a business man. So I think he can help out the financial situation in America,” says Katey Fleming.

Trump’s first visit as President of the United States is Saturday at Virginia’s Central Intelligence Agency.