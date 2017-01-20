U.S Forest Service Schedule Controlled Burns Across Alabama

by Rashad Snell

The U.S. Forest Service says crews will conduct controlled burns on about 91,500 acres of the Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests during the next six months.

The Bankhead National Forest is planning to burn 15,000 acres in Winston and Lawrence counties.

The land management plan requires the Forest Service to use prescribed fire as a tool to improve forest health.

Officials say the controlled burn is carefully planned to benefit wildlife and reduces the accumulation of forest undergrowth that can become a wildfire threat if untreated.

Controlled burns take place annually only if weather conditions are favorable.

