Emergency Shelters Opening in Advance of Severe Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several emergency shelters are already available in advance of the severe weather that we’re expecting tonight and early Sunday.

In Pike County, the Troy Recreation Center will open at 9 p.m. Cots will be provided. The shelter is located at 601 Enzor Road.

At Troy University, the lower levels of residence halls, Trojan Dining and Trojan Center will be available for students to use as shelters.

In Tallapoosa County, the Buttson Fire Department is open, starting at 6 p.m. The New Site fire station is open at 8:30 and the city hall in Alexander City is open at 8:30 p.m.