Central, South Alabama Under a Tornado Watch Until 3 A.M.

by Alabama News Network Staff

The entire Alabama News Network viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 3 a.m. CST. This has been categorized as a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado watch.

Alabama News Network is tracking potentially severe weather that will be entering our area late tonight and through the overnight hours. We can expect high winds, rain, possible hail and potentially tornadoes — including strong ones.

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Central and South Alabama under a “Moderate” risk for severe weather, which is the second-highest category. The time is now to have your safety plan in place.

Alabama News Network and Your Weather Authority will be here through daybreak tomorrow to track the storms. We will be on the air, online and on social media. Follow us now for the latest updates:

