Significant Severe Weather Threat Tonight

by Ben Lang

After a round of strong and damaging storms this morning, another round of life-threatening severe weather is expected tonight. The tornado potential looks to be higher tonight, and large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible as well. The threat for strong tornadoes appears to be increasing tonight, so stay weather aware and heed all warnings issued.

Storms will begin to fire up and move through the River Region as early as 8 PM tonight. These storms will be capable of all threats mentioned above. The storms should progress through central Alabama from southwest to northeast tonight. The threat for severe weather will exist through at least 2 AM tonight.

Although another round of severe weather is possible tomorrow, it looks like the worst of the severe weather will be Saturday night into early Sunday. Storms will fire up ahead of a cold front around noon to 1 PM Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be around 70, falling in the afternoon and evening once the front passes. Overnight lows into Monday morning will be in the upper 40s.

Expect cooler weather and a few morning showers Monday, with highs in the upper 50s. Southerly winds take back over for the middle of the week, and highs will warm from the lower 60s on Tuesday to around 70 on Wednesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures will finally be around normal for January standards by Thursday. Expect highs to only be in the mid 50s. Cool weather continues to end the week, too. Friday through Sunday highs will be in the lower 50s, with lows in the low to mid 30s. More Sun than cloud cover expected to end the week.