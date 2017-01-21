Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County, Dallas County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is following reports of damage from storms that pushed through the state this morning, causing damage in Elmore and Dallas counties.

Kim Trost with the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency confirms trees and powerlines were knocked down. She says that the lines are concentrated in the Willow Springs and Redland Road areas.

Trost says the Church of Christ in Wetumpka has structural damage. So far, she says no injuries have been reported. Crews had to help someone who was trapped in their car when powerlines fell on it. Alabama Street also has damage.

In Dallas County, Alabama News Network received a photo from a viewer of a large tree that snapped in Safford. That is southwest of Selma.

Stay with Alabama News Network and Your Weather Authority for updates on the storms.