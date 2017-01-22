Severe Weather Threat Over – Finally

by Ben Lang

After a few rounds of severe storms rolled through the River Region, a much calmer weather pattern will set up for south and central Alabama. A few more showers and Thunderstorms will be possible tonight on the backside of the exiting surface low. No severe storms are expected.

Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees, with winds becoming quite gusty. A wind advisory is in effect from midnight to 6PM Monday night for our northern counties, and from 6PM tonight until noon Monday for our southwestern counties. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. A few showers are possible in the morning, but most of the day will be dry. By the afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Skies continue to clear through Monday night. A wintry chill will return to the area by Tuesday morning, with lows around 40 degrees. Mild and sunny for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer on Wednesday thanks to winds becoming southerly. Highs on Wednesday may be in the mid 70s, with some showers moving in Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A few showers linger into Thursday, but it will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the 50s. Overnight lows will be back in the lower to mid 30s by Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 50s with lows in the lower to mid 30s for Saturday through next Monday.