Tornado Watch for South Alabama Counties Until 2 P.M.

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking yet another round of severe weather. Our southern counties are in a Tornado Watch until 2 p.m. CST.

This tornado watch includes the counties of: Coffee, Conecuh, Covington and Dale in our area.

Storms may spread northward through the day, so everyone in Central and South Alabama needs to be weather aware.

Our Alabama News Network Weather Authority meteorologists are tracking this severe weather and will be issuing updates on the air and online as needed. Follow them now:

