ADOC Employee Arrested on Trafficking Inside Prison Charges

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama Dept. of Corrections Employee was arrested on multiples drug charges. Trafficking inside the prison is among those charges.

Antwan Giles was arrested on multiple drug charges. Giles was a honorary 2009 graduate of part of a partnership between ASU and the department of corrections Internship program.

Giles’ is charged with:

1 count-POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FIRST DEGREE

1 count-TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS

5 counts-Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Giles is currently in Montgomery County Detention Facility on $1.56 Million bond.