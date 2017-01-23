Arrest Made in Burglary Case

by Lillie Dunn

An Andalusia man was arrested Friday, January 20, 2017 in connection with the January 7 burglary of a local apartment. Andalusia PD Investigator Jody Scott says 22-year-old Dakoda Deon Sims was taken into custody Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. Sims was charged with one count of 3rd degree burglary, one count of theft of property 2nd degree and one count of theft of property 4th degree.

Scott says the apartment Sims went into was unlocked. He took several items from the apartment. Sims was identified from video surveillance footage. He is currently being held in the Covington County jail under $23 thousand dollars bond. Chief Paul Hudson would like to remind citizens to always lock your doors, even if you’re only going to be away for a few minutes.