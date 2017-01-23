Broadway Star, ASU Alumna to Speak at ASU’s Founders’ Day

by Rashad Snell

A bit of Broadway that is set for a king – a Lion King – is coming as a featured attraction for Alabama State University's Feb. 3 , Founders' Day Convocation; as the University is featuring as its keynote speaker, ASU alumna and acclaimed actor, Bonita J. Hamilton, who stars as Shenzi in Broadway's "The Lion King."

A native of Montgomery, Hamilton is a 1997 graduate of ASU and has appeared in a myriad of Broadway and theatrical plays and productions.

While an undergraduate student at the University, she was a member of the ASU Dramatics Guild, the ASU Choir and was the captain of the Stingettes with ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets Band.

ASU’s interim president said Hamilton is a “shining” example of all that is great with ASU .

“We are extremely proud to have a speaker of Ms. Hamilton’s caliber to deliver the keynote address at the Founders’ Day Convocation,” said Interim-President Dr. Leon C. Wilson. “Bonita Hamilton has taken the name of Alabama State University from Montgomery to Broadway, and she is a shining example of the caliber of alumni that this great University produces. It is an honor to have her back home to share with our students and with this community from her wealth of experiences.”

The University’s 117th Founders’ Day Convocation is scheduled for Feb. 3 ( Friday ), at 10 a.m. in the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome .

The event is free and open to the public and to all members of the Hornet Nation.