Cooler and Calmer Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

A few scattered showers may linger into the late morning hours for the northeastern locations of Central Alabama.The sky will be mostly cloudy, but some clearing will start to work in from the southwest. All of Central Alabama will is under a Wind Advisory until 6:00 PM tonight, as winds are expected to be out of the northwest at 15-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH. Highs will be in the upper 50s throughout the area. Winds will start to relax this evening, and the sky will become mostly clear. Overnight lows will be near 40°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be mostly clear throughout the day and night, and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 MPH. Highs will be in the 60s, and overnight lows in the 40s. A frontal system will move through on Wednesday, bringing with it mostly cloudy skies and a small risk for showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s across the area from north to south. Colder air moves in behind the system, and lows will drop into the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

A COOLER END OF THE WORK WEEK: More typical weather for late January. Thursday and Friday will feature mostly clear sky, and temperatures that will be around normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s.

