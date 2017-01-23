Gov. Bentley Talks Prisons, Budget Ahead Of Session

by Josh Ninke

In one of his first appearances of the new year, Governor Robert Bentley addressed the Alabama Sheriff’s Association.

One of the biggest concerns for them is the state of our overcrowded prisons which can overflow into the county jails.

The governor says he plans to pitch his prison transformation act to lawmakers again this year.

“There have been some explanation to, will be some explanation to our legislators confirming that the efficiencies will create enough savings for the bond issue. We still are pushing for approximately 800 million dollars and the four facilities, one being a female facility and then three male facilities,” said Gov. Bentley.

That’s the plan the governor tried, unsuccessfully, to get passed in both the regular and special sessions last year.

It’s all part of an effort to reduce overcrowding as well as save the state money.

The governor says he expects this year’s budget to be in better shape though, especially now that online retailers like Amazon are collecting state taxes.

“I think that one thing that I have seen already because we have really be writing a budget to present to the legislature. I know that our general fund is the best budget I’ve had in six years,” said Bentley.

The governor just returned from Washington DC for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

It was partially a work trip to tackle healthcare concerns, but he says it was an honor to be there for the ceremony.

“It was great. It was crowded. I thought Trump did a great job with his speech. It was short, 16 minutes, and I thought he delivered his speech well. I was able to see, I was up on the podium up on the stage with him. You see past presidents. It was just a very historic time,” said Bentley.