Match-up Set for Super Bowl 51

by Rashad Snell

The match-up has been set for Super Bowl 51. The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots, in familiar territory, will be in the Super Bowl for the seventh time in the “Tom Brady” era. Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Falcons are in not so familiar territory as this is the franchise’s second Super Bowl in franchise history. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones lead a high-powered Falcons offense to 44-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be played February, 5 in Houston, Texas.