Turning Cold Again

by Shane Butler

Our weather will settle down for several days and eventually turn much colder. Most of the week stays dry with the exception being Wednesday night into early Thursday. A frontal boundary moving through may produce a few showers but we don’t see anything other than that. Clear and dry conditions return and stick around through the weekend. Colder air will spill into the deep south once again and temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. It’s basically heading back toward temperatures normal for this time of the year. Winter hasn’t left us just yet. We have a lot more cold to go before we can start thinking about spring.