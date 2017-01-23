Two Confirmed Tornadoes Cause Damage in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More than a dozen homes are damaged by two confirmed tornadoes that hit Marengo County over the weekend.

EMA Director Kevin McKinney says an EF-2 tornado with 110 mile per hour winds damaged about eight homes in the Putnam community Saturday.

McKinney says a second tornado with 90 mile an hour winds damaged about eight homes north of Dixons Mills.

“We had one mobile home there that was completely destroyed and those people are displaced at this time,” he said.

McKinney says no serious injuries associated with the storms have been reported.