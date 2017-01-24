Freezing Temps Return Later this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Tuesday will be very nice as we are forecasting a mainly sunny and pleasant day. We start the day in the lower 40s for most, then rising to a high in the mid 60s.

MIDWEEK FRONT: A weak frontal boundary approaches the state Wednesday and we are going to see clouds return, with a few showers late in the day and into Wednesday night. No threat of severe weather, and actually no thunder, so just a few passing showers, rain amounts should be 1/4 inch or less. That features pushes through before sunrise Thursday. The rest of our Thursday will feature a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s. Colder air will be advecting in from the northwest behind this system and that will continue into the weekend. Friday will see plenty of sun, highs will be in the mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A colder and thankfully, drier and calmer weekend of weather is ahead. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s again, then will only be in the lower 50s Sunday as trough digs down bringing a new surge of colder air from the north. Overnight lows are heading back below freezing. So essentially winter is going to be feeling like winter again.

INTO FEBRUARY: Rounding out the month of January, and heading into February next week, it looks as though cold, dry weather continues through at least the first half of next week with highs mostly in the 50s, and lows in the 30s. Though it will be cold, no true Arctic air is expected through at least the next two weeks.

Have a great day!

Ryan