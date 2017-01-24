Golden Apple: Valari Lagrone

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System.

Valari Lagrone, at Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School, has been teaching the art of dance for over 20 years to younger generations. As professional dancer for years herself, she knows how important dance and the arts are, in helping someone grow into a well-rounded individual and uses these words to inspire her students to achieve their goals.

“Find what you love and purse it, don’t give up on your dreams. I just like my students to dream and imagine what their lives could be like and then go for that, and do everything they have to do to achieve that, ” say Lagrone.

Congratulations Ms. Lagrone! If you know of a great educator we should be recognized, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.