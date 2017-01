A Few Showers Then Winter Returns

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: A chance for scattered showers late otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

After Wednesday, sunny, colder and dry conditions will prevail across the River Region. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s through the weekend.