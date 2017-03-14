by Shane Butler

.FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

WEDNESDAY…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM

THURSDAY…

Our late season cold snap is underway and we really feel the cold air tonight and again tomorrow night. Northerly winds will usher in the cold sending temps into the upper 20s to lower 30s. You should take precautions to protect tender plants. The cloudy and windy conditions will be departing overnight. We good back into sunshine for the remainder of the work week. This will allow daytime temps to start slowly warming and by Friday we are near 70 degrees. Another frontal boundary swings through the area Saturday. There could be a shower or two with the frontal passage but nothing heavy with this system. Sunshine and dry condition return for Sunday and continue into early next week. We will finally see a little warmer air return and temps will respond. Mild to upper 70s will be on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday.