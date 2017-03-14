AL House to Debate General Fund Budget

by Rashad Snell

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a lean general fund budget that attempts to save money in anticipation of tougher fiscal times ahead.

Representatives will begin debate Tuesday afternoon.

The $1.8 billion spending plan keeps funding level at most state agencies. It also does not include Gov. Robert Bentley’s proposed 4 percent pay raise for state employees. Budget committee members said the state couldn’t afford the $19 million cost.

Bentley said Tuesday he remained in favor of a raise, saying it has been almost a decade since state employees had an increase.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Steve Clouse said last week that lawmakers need to try to save money for fiscal year 2019 when the state will no longer have oil spill settlement money to use.

