Amber Alert Issued for Missing TN Teen Believed to be in Danger

by Darryl Hood

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency need help locating Mary Catherine “Elizabeth” Thomas.

She is a white female, 15-years of age, 5′ 5″ tall,

weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. Thomas was seen last wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings on March 13, 2017. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Elizabeth Thomas is believed to be in the company of 50-year-old Tad Cummins. He’s described as a white male, 6′ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Thomas and Cummings are traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue, TN tag number 976ZPT.

Anyone who may have the pair or knows of their current location is asked to call Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Maury County, TN Sheriff’s Office at (931) 375-8654.