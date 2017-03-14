Brewbaker Tech Alumni Return With “Tips From The Real World”

by Jalea Brooks

Students at a Montgomery high school are getting advice from people who sat in their seats not too long ago. Recent graduates of Brewbaker Technology Magnet High school shared life advice and tips to current students on how to be successful in college.

The panel of alumni shared some of their favorite high school memories and answered questions from students about their college experiences.

Members of the panel say they enjoyed being able to give a few nuggets of wisdom to students at their Alma Mater. Jamichael James says “Brew Tech did give a lot to me so think its important for the alumni to come back and give their knowledge and advice and see how they can help”

Key note speaker, Salem Afangideh says ” I think its very encouraging to see someone who sat in the same place you were, but a few years ago, and see where they are now. Its kind of like a before and after picture of what they can be and so I think its highly empowering to see and have a panel that’s you know…just a few years older than them.”

