Downtown Business Incubator to Close

by Ellis Eskew

The downtown business incubator in Montgomery will be closing this year after 6 years.

Melanie Golson with the City Department of Development says it served its purpose to give businesses a start.

CC’s Daiquiris is one of those businesses in the incubator. They tell us business has been phenomenal since they opened their doors last November.

Their lease will be up in May and management tells us they are looking to move to a permanent place downtown.

As for the incubator space, the city plans to move on to the next phase.

“Next phase is our goal, which is to turn it into some green space gathering space. Many people don’t know that we have one of the lightning line trolleys that is in the train shed and we want to bring that out here and make it a focal point of this corner,” said Golson.

City officials are still deciding where the building on the corner of Tallapoosa and Commerce Streets will go.

A possibility is placing it at the new skate park at Gunner Park on Congressman Dickinson Drive.