Gov. Bentley Announces “65 by 2025” Education Initiative

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Robert Bentley wants to nearly double Alabama’s college-educated population by 2025.

The governor announced the “65 by 2025” initiative on Tuesday.

The effort aims to get 65 percent of Alabamans degrees, credentials or certificates by 2025.

He says having post-secondary education will help people in the state stay competitive in the workforce.

A statement from Bentley’s office cites a report showing that more than half the jobs in Alabama within the next decade will require skills beyond what’s taught in high schools.

The release also says less than 37 percent of people in the state between the ages of 25 and 64 have post-secondary educations.

