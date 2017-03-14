Governor Bentley Announces “65 by 2025” Work Force Initiative

by Jalea Brooks

A recent study says that within the next five to ten years more than half the jobs in Alabama will require education and skills beyond a high school diploma. Today, Governor Bentley announced his new “65 by 2025” initiative that aims to nearly double Alabama’s college-educated population by 2025.

The effort aims to get 65 percent of Alabamans degrees, credentials or certificates by 2025.Bentley says that having post-secondary education will help people in the state stay competitive in the workforce.

Right now, less than 37 percent of Alabama’s work force has some type of two year training or certification. Bentley says he’s working closely with the Alabama Work Force Council to see what needs to be done for that number increase by close to 30 percent in less than 10 years.

The task force launched a website at the end of last year, Alabama works.com.

The goal is to connect employers with those seeking jobs as well as students that want to plan for a future career or look for job training.