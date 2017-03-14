Graduation Rate Higher for White College Basketball Players Than Black Players

by Rashad Snell

The graduation rate of African-American men’s basketball players from teams participating in the NCAA Tournament is 74 percent compared to 93 percent for white players.

That’s according to a study by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES). The rate in 2016 was 75 percent. It’s the first decrease since 2011, according to the study’s author Dr. Richard Lapchick.

The graduation rate for white male basketball players remained the same as last year.

White female basketball players on tournament teams graduated at a rate of 96 percent compared to 87 percent for black female players.

Overall, the women’s teams in the tournament are graduating at a rate of 90 percent, compared to 76 percent for the men.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)