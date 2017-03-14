Greenville Police Searching for Burglary Suspect

by Caitlyn Cline

Greenville Police are asking for help finding a burglary suspect. The man is suspected of breaking into and stealing a little less than $1,000 in tobacco products from a gas station on the Greenville Bypass.

Security footage shows a car pulling up next to the gas station at around 2 AM March 12. A man exits the car and runs up to the front door a few moments later as the car drives away. The video shows the man using a piece of concrete to break the glass door. He then runs in, jumps behind the counter, and fills a bag with cigarettes and cigars.

Times on the security camera show the man was in the store for less than a minute, but caused hundreds of dollars in damage. Police say the man could be facing multiple fines and up to a year in jail if caught.

If you have any information concering the crime, you can call the Greenville Police Department at (334) 382 – 7461 and ask to speak to Lieutenant Joe Disney.