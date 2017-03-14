National Poison Prevention Awareness Week March 19-25

by Rashad Snell

National Poison Prevention Awareness Week is March 19-25, 2017 and the Alabama Veterinary Medical Association wants to remind pet owners that pets are also in danger. This is a great time for pet owners to do a little spring cleaning and check their homes for any toxins which their pets may have access to.

Below is a list of some of the top poisons pets are most susceptible to. Some are obvious, but others may surprise you so please be sure you are familiar with all of them. They are as follows:

• Foods (chocolate, xylitol and grapes/raisins)

• Insecticides (sprays, bait, and spot-on flea/tick treatments)

• Mouse and rat poison (rodenticides)

• Human and pet medications

• Household cleaners (sprays, detergents, polishes)

• Fertilizers (bone meal, blood meal and iron based products)

Other poisons that are extremely dangerous include antifreeze and acetaminophen. Veterinarians have also seen numerous cases of xylitol poisoning (xylitol is found in many sugarless gums, candies and mints), human medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, antidepressants and flowers. Symptoms can range from digestive upset and neurological signs, to liver and/or kidney failure.

If you think your pet has come in to contact with a poison, call your veterinarian immediately. Sometimes induction of vomiting is indicated, while in other cases IV fluid therapy and oral charcoal therapy may be indicated. Poisons are fast-acting and can be fatal so do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian if you see any indications of poisoning such as vomiting, diarrhea, drooling/hypersalivating, inappetance, nausea, coughing or vomiting blood, weakness, lethargy or collapse.

The ALVMA encourages pet owners to take preventative measures to avoid poisoning accidents. This is the perfect time of year to do some spring cleaning and remove any items that could be hazardous to your pets from within their reach. Listed below are some useful preventive tips for pet owners:

• Be familiar with poisonous items by checking the list at www.petpoisonhelpline.com

• Do not leave medicine bottles within reach of pets (dogs can quickly chew through a pill bottle)

• Create a pet poison first aid kit

• Know the signs of poisoning in your pet

• Be especially careful during holidays with candy

• As spring approaches, be aware of all of the harmful plants and gardening items that could cause your pet harm

• Last, but not least – always keep the number for your veterinarian in a handy location

Visit the ALVMA website at www.alvma.com for more information on how to protect your pets from toxins.

