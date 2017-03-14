Public Asked for Info to Crack Unsolved Selma Murder Case

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The mother of the victim in an unsolved murder in Selma is asking the public for information that could help police bring the person responsible for his death to justice.

Patricia Robinson of Selma says her son’s death has been hard for her to deal with.

Andre Robinson was the youngest of her four children.

He was murdered nearly three years ago and there’s been no arrest.

“When you lose your child and you don’t know what happened, and it was a whole group of people there and nobody know anything, nobody saying anything, I need to know. It, it’s like, it’s killing me,” said Robinson.

Anyone with information that could help investigators crack this unsolved murder call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.