Restoring Former Merritt School in Bullock County

by Danielle Wallace

Broken windows, grafitti and books thrown throughout the building, is a headache for Midway leaders, as they continue trying to restore the old Merritt School.

“At first it was upsetting but knowing how life goes, you’re going to have those setbacks and we can’t reach our goal if we allow those setbacks to upset us in a negative way,” says Councilman Roy Murray.

For several weeks Councilman Murray and other council members along with Midway Mayor, Mildred Whittington, have spent at least one day a week cleaning up.. The last time they opened the doors, they found that vandals had taken over.

“When we came back found these top windows broken all the way, as far as you can see,” says Murray.

Merritt school is in the hands of the town of Midway for the next fifty years and despite the vandalism here, councilman murray says he and the community won’t give up on restoring what they’ve started.

“We want to restore back what gave us our start and by it giving us our start we’re trying to make it where it can also give other people and give them a start,” says Murray.

What’s next for the school? Murray says the council is hoping to make the gym available for community activities and make great use of old classrooms.

“From that to being able to put a clinic here and maybe some offices in this area,” says Murray.

Murray believes it’s possible to make this school a pillar of the community again.

“We’re reaching out to the community to do what we can,” says Murray.

The Bullock County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the vandalism at Merritt School. If you have any information that could lead officers to an arrest you’re asked to call the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office at 738-2670.