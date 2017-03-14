Suspected Bird Flu Cases in Alabama

by Andrew James

State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier has issued a stop movement order on certain types of poultry in the state. This comes as officials announce there are three suspected bird flu cases in Alabama.

“We don’t call them positive, we call them either suspect or non-negatives, so that lets us know that we’ve got some genetic materials stirring around in there that we need to further investigate,” he explained.

The suspected cases are in Lauderdale, Madison and Jackson counties. Samples from each have now been sent to Iowa for further testing. They should have results back this week.

