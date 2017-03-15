Another Freeze Overnight

by Shane Butler

High pressure has moved overhead providing a clear sky and much colder air. This will be the perfect setup for a cold night. Temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s area wide. You should take precautions to protect your tender plants overnight. This latest cold snap is just that and it will not be sticking around. We start a warming trend Friday and it will continue into the weekend. A frontal boundary slides through here with possibly a few showers on Saturday but after that it’s sunny and dry through early next week. The warm up continues with highs in the upper 70s Monday into Tuesday. Another chance of showers on Wednesday and then its quickly back to sunny skies later next week.