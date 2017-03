Child Struck by SUV While Getting off School Bus

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of crash involving a child being struck by a vehicle while getting off the bus.

Troopers say a child was hit by Chevy Tahoe while getting off the school bus. The has been transported to Baptist South to be treated for injuries.

Details are limited at the moment. Check back with Alabama News Network for the latest information.