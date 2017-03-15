Conecuh County Commissioner John William Andrews Jr. Arrested for Drug Charges

by Lillie Dunn

Attorney General Steven T. Marshall announced the arrest today of Conecuh County Commissioner John William Andrews Jr. for six counts of unlawful distribution of marijuana, a controlled substance.

Andrews was arrested by law enforcements agents from the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Special Agents with Attorney General Marshall’s Office sought arrest warrants after a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed evidence that Andrews made multiple sales of illegal controlled substances in Conecuh County. These transactions led to the multiple arrest warrants* issued and executed today.

No further information about the investigation or about Andrews’ alleged crimes other than that stated in the warrants may be released at this time.

If convicted, Andrews faces a maximum penalty of two to 10 years of imprisonment for each of the counts, which are class B felonies. Furthermore, Section 36-9-2 of the Code of Alabama states that when an officeholder is convicted of a felony, the office is vacated from the time of conviction.