EMA Officials Focus on Cyber Security

by Andrew James

Most EMA workers are used to dealing with hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires. Now cyber security is being added to that growing list.

EMA Director Art Faulkner says nowadays, almost everything is somehow connected to a computer making us even more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

“The ability for individuals that wish to do us harm, that they can have access to just about anything that operates off of some type of computer or some type of network,” he explained.

Faulkner says that a cyber attack can start out as something as simple as a hack on your phone and can grow to take out an entire computer network.

That’s why it’s a main focus of the 2017 Governor’s Emergency Preparedness Conference. It’s being held in Prattville Wednesday and Thursday.