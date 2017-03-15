Freeze Warning Continues Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT: Freezing temperatures this morning and again tonight are likely over much of Alabama. For most places, lows will be in the 20s, but colder pockets across North/Central Alabama could very well see upper teens.

TODAY/THURSDAY: After the brutally cold mornings, these two days will be dry and mainly sunny, but unseasonably cold. Highs today will be in the lower 50s, but we should see 60s return Thursday. The average high for this time of year for Montgomery is 70°, so that puts us some 20 degrees below average.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday starts off dry and we should see rain move back into Alabama Friday night and Saturday with scattered showers expected. Highs these two days will be in the 70s. Sunday looks nice with plenty of sun, highs will be near 70°.

NEW WORK WEEK, NEW SEASON: Spring officially starts Monday at 5:28AM CDT. By then, it will be feeling like spring again, and Monday will be very nice with plenty of sun and highs well into the 70s. The rest of next week looks spring-like with highs in the 70s and likely some 80s each day, and lows in the 40s and 50s. We are dry through midweek, but rain and storms look to return towards the end of next week.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday and stay warm out there!

Ryan