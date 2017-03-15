Gov. Bentley Hospitalized for Second Time

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Robert Bentley returned to the hospital for a recurrence of an irregular heartbeat.

Bentley spokesman Yasamie R. August said Tuesday evening’s visit was short and the governor was treated with medication.

August says Bentley arrived at the office Wednesday morning “feeling fine and ready to work.” The governor held meetings in his office and spoke to House Republicans at their caucus meeting about talks with the Trump administration over health care.

Bentley was hospitalized overnight last week because of atrial fibrillation. The governor was treated with a cardiac procedure then to restore a normal rhythm.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart arrhythmia that can increase the risk of stroke if left untreated.

Governor’s Communications Director Yasamie August full statement:

“Governor Bentley is feeling great and has held a number of meetings throughout the day in his Capitol Office. In addition he had the opportunity to speak with the House Republican Caucus today to update members on his ongoing talks with the Trump Administration and fellow Republican Governors regarding the proposed changes to the ACA and the impact on Alabama’s Medicaid system. Governor Bentley made a short visit to the hospital last evening where he was treated with medication for a brief atrial fibrillation occurrence. He arrived at his office this morning feeling fine and ready to work. “

