Lone Lawmaker Wants to Do Away with Alabama Death Penalty

by Rashad Snell

He’s one lawmaker and he’s waging a nearly two-decade battle to repeal Alabama’s death penalty.

Democratic state Sen. Hank Sanders has unsuccessfully introduced bills year after year to end capital punishment in his Southern state.

The 74-year-old opponent of the death penalty tells The Associated Press that his proposals have no chance in a state that clings to capital punishment but he believes it’s morally right to end it.

Alabama has the country’s fourth-largest death row population with 183 inmates. Records show more than half of them are black, though African-Americans comprise about a quarter of the state’s population.

Advocates say capital punishment deters crime and that ending the death penalty would be a disservice to justice.

