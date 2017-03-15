Lone Lawmaker Wants to Do Away with Alabama Death Penalty

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

He’s one lawmaker and he’s waging a nearly two-decade battle to repeal Alabama’s death penalty.

Democratic state Sen. Hank Sanders has unsuccessfully introduced bills year after year to end capital punishment in his Southern state.

The 74-year-old opponent of the death penalty tells The Associated Press that his proposals have no chance in a state that clings to capital punishment but he believes it’s morally right to end it.

Alabama has the country’s fourth-largest death row population with 183 inmates. Records show more than half of them are black, though African-Americans comprise about a quarter of the state’s population.

Advocates say capital punishment deters crime and that ending the death penalty would be a disservice to justice.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

School Placed on Lockdown After Man Tries to Pose ...
ACCS Board Appoints Longtime Educator Jimmy H. Bak...
President Trump Responds to Rapper Snoop Dogg̵...
Russian Hackers Charged in Massive Yahoo Breach