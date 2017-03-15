Shots Fired at Selma Police Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Three people are arrested for shooting at a Selma police officer early Wednesday morning.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says the officer was unharmed in the shooting.

He says it happened when the officer followed a suspicious vehicle into a neighborhood and down a dead end street.

Jackson says that’s when two suspects jumped out of the car and opened fire at the officer with an automatic rifle.

“And of course we’re not going to tolerate this kind of lawlessness that’s going on with these gang members thinking that they can just do whatever they want now,” said Jackson.

It’s the second time someone has shot at a Selma police officer in the last few weeks.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier says more arrests are possible.