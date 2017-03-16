Freeze Warning this Morning, Warming Trend Begins

by Ryan Stinnett

Nearly the entire state of Alabama is seeing freezing temperatures this morning, and that includes all the way down to the Gulf Coast. Freeze warnings are in place as lows are in the mid and upper 20s in most locations, but colder pockets across North/Central Alabama could very well see upper teens.

WARMING TREND BEGINS: After the brutally cold morning, we are finally going to see temperatures make their way into the upper 50s. Thursday should be a day with more sun than clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of us. Thursday night will be warmer, and we are expecting lows only in the mid 30s. Friday will feature more clouds, but we will see our highs warm into the lower 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mainly cloudy and we are going to have to deal with a few showers along a cold front that move into the state Saturday. Moisture will be limited, so rainfall amount should be pretty light, generally 1/4 inch or less. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70ss. Then, Sunday, drier air will move beck into the state, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

NEW WORK WEEK: Spring officially starts Monday at 5:28AM CDT. Monday will be very nice with plenty of sun and highs well into the 70s. The rest of next week looks spring-like with highs in the 70s each day, and lows in the 40s and 50s. We are dry through midweek, but rain and storms look to return towards the end of the work week.

Have a great day!

Ryan