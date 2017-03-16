Local Lawmakers Grade Legislative Session Near Halfway Point

by Josh Ninke

Lawmakers have met for 13 days, almost half of the 30 they’re allowed each year.

Depending on which party you’re talking to, you’d get very different grades.

Democratic Rep. John Knight isn’t very satisfied with the session so far.

“I’d give session a C-.”

Even with new leadership with Speaker Mac McCutcheon, Knight says the priorities are still wrong.

“The speaker is trying to be as fair as he possibly can, I don’t question that. But the bills are not getting any better. We have some of the worst bills in the country. That’s been proven by how much we spend in court on legal fees defending and losing many battles that come up as it relates to the bills we pass in the Alabama legislature,” said Rep. Knight.

Republican Senator Dick Brewbaker is a bit more optimistic about what’s happened.

Between passing the prison construction bill out of the senate Thursday and moving both budgets, he says it’s going well.

“I’d give it about a B. There’s some things I wish that would happen that haven’t, but for the most part, both budget processes are on schedule and you can’t say that very often. So so far so good,” said Sen. Brewbaker.

Both men have bills they would like to see become a priority when lawmakers return from their break.

There’s still plenty of time for anything to happen.

“I would like to see the house pass judicial override, but other than that, I’m just trying to do the best I can for the counties I represent,” said Brewbaker.

“I’d like to see the sales tax removed off of food in the state. It’s unconscionable that we still have that sales tax,” said Knight.