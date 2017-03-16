Prison Construction Bill Headed to Senate Floor

by Rashad Snell

A pared down prison construction plan is headed to a vote in the Alabama Senate.

Senators could vote on the plan as soon as Thursday.

The bill authorizes the state to lease up to three prisons built by local communities. The bill would also authorize a $350 million state bond issue to build one new prison and renovate others. However, the state would only borrow the money for construction if it has leases in place for two facilities.

Gov. Robert Bentley had initially proposed an $800 million bond issue to build four new prisons.

Alabama prisons house 23,074 inmates in facilities built for 13,318.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill Wednesday.

