Rhonda Adair Dies After Battle with Cancer

by Rashad Snell

We’ve been following the story of Rhonda Adair,a Millbrook woman battling cancer, for months now.

Family members say Adair passed away early this Thursday morning. Adair’s husband announced her death on her Facebook page, “A Living Hope”.

Adair’s story gained attention when she gave birth back in December. She had been battling a cancerous tumor but couldn’t undergo treatment until her baby was born.

Today was also Rhonda’s birthday and Millbrook City officials proclaimed today “Rhonda Adair” Day in her honor this morning.